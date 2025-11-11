Left Menu

Foiled Jet Hijack: FSB Thwarts Ukrainian-British Plan

The Russian Federal Security Service claimed to have stopped a joint Ukrainian-British attempt to hijack a MiG-31 jet equipped with a hypersonic missile. The plan allegedly involved redirecting the aircraft toward a NATO base in Romania for possible interception. Reuters has not independently verified this claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:30 IST
Foiled Jet Hijack: FSB Thwarts Ukrainian-British Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported thwarting an alleged Ukrainian-British plot to hijack a MiG-31 jet armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile. The information was disclosed by the RIA news agency on Tuesday.

According to the FSB, the planned trajectory for the hijacked jet aimed to take it toward a NATO air base situated in Constanta, Romania, where it could potentially be downed by air defense systems.

To date, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of this account, leaving the international community with questions regarding the integrity of the information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India
2
Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

 India
3
Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

 India
4
Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025