The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported thwarting an alleged Ukrainian-British plot to hijack a MiG-31 jet armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile. The information was disclosed by the RIA news agency on Tuesday.

According to the FSB, the planned trajectory for the hijacked jet aimed to take it toward a NATO air base situated in Constanta, Romania, where it could potentially be downed by air defense systems.

To date, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of this account, leaving the international community with questions regarding the integrity of the information.

(With inputs from agencies.)