Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

In a solemn demonstration of solidarity, the Supreme Court on Tuesday paid its respects to the victims of the tragic car explosion near Red Fort, affirming its dedication to the rule of law.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, reflecting on the loss of life, expressed the court's unwavering support for the nation's citizens during this period of mourning.

Authorities confirmed that the high-energy blast at the Red Fort metro station intersection on Monday led to 12 fatalities and considerable vehicular damage, casting a shadow over the city.

