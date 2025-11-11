Left Menu

Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

The Supreme Court paid tribute to victims of a car explosion near the Red Fort. Chief Justice B R Gavai emphasized the commitment to uphold the rule of law. The incident caused multiple casualties and property damage, and the court also honored the recent passing of two senior advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:30 IST
Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn demonstration of solidarity, the Supreme Court on Tuesday paid its respects to the victims of the tragic car explosion near Red Fort, affirming its dedication to the rule of law.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, reflecting on the loss of life, expressed the court's unwavering support for the nation's citizens during this period of mourning.

Authorities confirmed that the high-energy blast at the Red Fort metro station intersection on Monday led to 12 fatalities and considerable vehicular damage, casting a shadow over the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Pursued in Delhi Blast Tragedy

Justice Pursued in Delhi Blast Tragedy

 Bhutan
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accident Sparks Villager Outrage

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accident Sparks Villager Outrage

 India
3
Nagrota By-Election in Full Swing Amid Strong Voter Turnout

Nagrota By-Election in Full Swing Amid Strong Voter Turnout

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025