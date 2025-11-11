Blast Near Red Fort: A Threat to National Integrity

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Tuesday condemned the recent explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, labeling it a 'wound to the integrity of the nation'. He assured that the Centre would implement stringent actions against those responsible and their accomplices.

In a statement to the press, Gopi termed the blast as an 'exceptional and unfortunate incident'. He revealed that eight similar attempts had been thwarted in the past month across the country, including Rajasthan. Despite declining to share specific details due to investigative protocols, Gopi emphasized the government's commitment to addressing such threats unequivocally.

The minister called for public restraint and unity while alerting citizens to heightened vigilance, especially in Kerala and neighboring southern states. The explosion, occurring in a stationary vehicle near the Red Fort metro station, resulted in at least 12 fatalities and considerable vehicular damage, casting a shadow of concern over national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)