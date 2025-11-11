Left Menu

Explosive Unveiling: The Unraveling of a Terror Module in Faridabad

A massive cache of explosives recovered from a Kashmiri doctor's rented rooms in Faridabad indicates a potential terror module. Following a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort, authorities are probing links to the suspects, including Dr. Muzammil, and have conducted extensive operations, resulting in multiple arrests and weapon seizures.

A significant cache of explosives and inflammable materials was unearthed in two rented rooms belonging to a Kashmiri doctor in Faridabad, triggering extensive searches across the district. The discovery comes in the wake of a blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which resulted in seven fatalities and 20 injuries, hinting at an alleged terror operation.

The police are actively investigating connections between the suspects, leading to the detainment of the Kashmiri doctor residing at Al Falah University. Search efforts are underway in the vicinity of Dhauj police station, and questioning of university personnel is taking place to unearth further information related to the activities within the premises.

Authorities have apprehended eight suspects, including the doctor, in connection with a white-collar terror module spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Investigators have uncovered links to the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, with significant discoveries of arms, ammunition, and explosives pointing towards overarching criminal endeavors.

