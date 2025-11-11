Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Lawyer's Contentious Arrest
The Supreme Court will address a plea regarding the arrest of lawyer Vikram Singh by Haryana Police's STF on murder charges. The plea argues Singh's detention, tied to his professional duties, is unjust and calls for his release and a judicial probe into the actions taken against him.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on Wednesday for a plea by lawyer Vikram Singh, challenging his arrest by the Haryana Police's Special Task Force in connection to a murder case. Singh, arrested while representing a co-accused, seeks relief and a probe into the legality of the arrest.
A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, responded to senior advocate Vikas Singh's plea for an urgent hearing. Concerns arose over implications against Singh due to his professional duties, with allegations of his false implication sparking a strike by Delhi district courts' bar associations.
The plea urges immediate release of Singh, advocating for a judicial investigation into the STF's alleged misconduct. Moreover, a nullification of all proceedings linked to the FIR from Faridabad's Sector-8 Police Station is sought. Singh, whose arrest was marked by procedural lapses, remains in custody amid protests over his legal representation activities.
