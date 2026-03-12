Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Murder Case of Ex-Maharashtra Minister

A significant legal development has occurred as a Mumbai court denied bail to Bhagwan Singh, accused in the murder case of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

The court, presided over by special MCOCA judge Mahesh Jadhav, dismissed Singh's pleas of prolonged incarceration, citing sufficient evidence of his involvement in the conspiracy.

Despite a co-accused being granted bail, the court found Singh's role and evidence distinct, maintaining his connection to the organized crime syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)