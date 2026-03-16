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NIA Charges Six in Puducherry BJP Leader Murder Case Witness Threats

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against six individuals implicated in threatening witnesses to obstruct the investigation into the murder of BJP leader Senthil Kumaran. Key conspirators, operating from prison, were charged under multiple acts after illegally accessing witness details to intimidate and sabotage the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:05 IST
NIA Charges Six in Puducherry BJP Leader Murder Case Witness Threats
Representative Image (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has pressed charges against six individuals accused of threatening witnesses in the ongoing trial of the murder of BJP leader Senthil Kumaran, which occurred in 2023 in Puducherry. The accused, identified as Nithyanantham alias Nithi, Siva Sankar, Vengatesh, Ezhumalai, Heram alias TR alias Karthi, and Udhayakumar, were formally charged in a Special Court in Puducherry under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the National Investigation Agency Act.

The initial charges concerning the murder involved four of the accused, namely Nithyanantham, Siva Sankar, Vengatesh, and Ezhumalai. The latest chargesheet includes additional allegations against these individuals and newly implicates Karthi and Udhayakumar for accessing confidential witness details and issuing threats.

Senthil Kumaran, a BJP leader, was murdered in March 2023 by six motorcycle-mounted assailants wielding explosives and weapons in Villianur, Puducherry. Local law enforcement initially managed the case before it was transferred to the NIA. The investigation uncovered that the accused orchestrated from within prison facilities to retrieve confidential witness details, aiming to intimidate and disrupt legal proceedings. Despite multiple searches and uncovering incriminating evidence linked to the accused, including at prisons and their homes, the investigation into witness intimidation is ongoing. The NIA is appealing to the public for information, ensuring the confidentiality of informants.

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