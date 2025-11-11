Left Menu

Family's Shock and disbelief: Dr Umar Nabi's Alleged Involvement in Red Fort Blast

The family of Dr. Umar Nabi, accused of involvement in the Delhi blast near the Red Fort metro station, expresses disbelief over the allegations. Dr. Nabi, known as an introvert and college faculty, is connected to an explosive blast. Authorities continue investigation with NIA now involved in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:11 IST
The family of Dr. Umar Nabi, suspected in the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, has expressed profound disbelief and insisted on his innocence. Known as an introvert focused on studies and work, Nabi's involvement in terror activities is seen by his family as unimaginable.

Dr. Umar, a faculty member at a Faridabad college, was allegedly driving the vehicle used in the blast that took at least 12 lives. The family from Koil village in Pulwama stands firmly behind him, denying his potential link to terrorism. Muzamil, his sister-in-law, recounts his secluded upbringing and academic dedication.

Despite the preliminary findings of explosive materials and a suspected terrorist link to Faridabad's uncovered terror module, Umar's family strongly defends his character. Delhi Police's FIR under anti-terror laws has propelled a thorough NIA investigation into this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

