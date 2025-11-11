Pulwama Links: Unraveling the Red Fort Explosion

In a significant development, Pulwama police detained the father of Umar Nabi, the suspect allegedly linked to the car explosion near the Red Fort, for questioning on Tuesday. The move follows his wife's DNA testing earlier in the day.

The police have also questioned several doctors from Faridabad believed to have connections with Umar Nabi. Meanwhile, three others involved in the transaction of the explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car have been detained for interrogation.

Initial investigations point towards a potential connection between the Delhi blast and the terror module in Faridabad, where a large quantity of ammonium nitrate was seized. Authorities continue to probe the case, pending final reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)