Terror Strikes: Investigating the Red Fort Blast
On Tuesday, police probed the Red Fort explosion, suspecting terrorism. Dr. Umar Nabi, linked to the event, died in the blast. The NIA is leading the investigation. The attack revealed a terror network across Kashmir and North India. Links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind were discovered.
On Tuesday, authorities intensified their probe into the Red Fort blast, suspecting it to be a terror attack. Dr. Umar Nabi, connected to the explosion, perished in the incident. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge following a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.
The attack unveils a complex terror network with the arrest of individuals linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Critical operations spanned Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Police recovered significant amounts of explosives, highlighting a thwarted white-collar terror module.
Security in Delhi is heightened, with intensified vehicle checks. Surveillance footage is under review for further insights. Various teams, including those from Delhi Police and intelligence agencies, continue to investigate the multi-layered conspiracy.
