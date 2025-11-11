Terror Strikes: Investigating the Red Fort Blast

On Tuesday, authorities intensified their probe into the Red Fort blast, suspecting it to be a terror attack. Dr. Umar Nabi, connected to the explosion, perished in the incident. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge following a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The attack unveils a complex terror network with the arrest of individuals linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Critical operations spanned Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Police recovered significant amounts of explosives, highlighting a thwarted white-collar terror module.

Security in Delhi is heightened, with intensified vehicle checks. Surveillance footage is under review for further insights. Various teams, including those from Delhi Police and intelligence agencies, continue to investigate the multi-layered conspiracy.

