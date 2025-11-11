'National Dissonance: Cultural Tensions Surface in the Capital'

The Supreme Court emphasized national unity on Tuesday following an alleged assault incident involving two Kerala students in Delhi. The students were reportedly coerced to speak Hindi and mocked for wearing traditional attire.

Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe expressed dismay over cultural targeting, recalling a plea filed after a series of racial attacks, including the tragic case of Arunachal Pradesh's Nido Tania.

Despite a monitoring committee's formation, racial discrimination persists, argued the petitioner's counsel, while the court criticized the committee's infrequent meetings. The petitioner has been asked to respond to the Centre's status report.

