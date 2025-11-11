Left Menu

'National Dissonance: Cultural Tensions Surface in the Capital'

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over an incident in Delhi where students from Kerala were allegedly assaulted for cultural reasons, highlighting ongoing racial discrimination issues. The court, hearing a related plea, emphasized the need for unity and effective monitoring of racial discrimination cases in India.

The Supreme Court emphasized national unity on Tuesday following an alleged assault incident involving two Kerala students in Delhi. The students were reportedly coerced to speak Hindi and mocked for wearing traditional attire.

Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe expressed dismay over cultural targeting, recalling a plea filed after a series of racial attacks, including the tragic case of Arunachal Pradesh's Nido Tania.

Despite a monitoring committee's formation, racial discrimination persists, argued the petitioner's counsel, while the court criticized the committee's infrequent meetings. The petitioner has been asked to respond to the Centre's status report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

