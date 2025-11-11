Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Terror Plot: Arrest in Dortmund

A German-Polish dual citizen, Martin S., was arrested in Dortmund for allegedly plotting attacks on German officials. He is accused of using cryptocurrency as a reward for planned killings and publishing instructions for explosives on the darknet.

Updated: 11-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:32 IST
Federal prosecutors have detained a man in Dortmund, suspected of orchestrating attacks against German politicians and officials. 

Identified as Martin S., a dual German-Polish citizen, the suspect is accused of facilitating terror financing and advocating for serious acts of violence via a darknet platform. 

The prosecutors allege that since June, Martin S. has urged for attacks, distributed explosive-making instructions, and sought cryptocurrency donations to reward potential killers. Sensitive personal data of potential victims was allegedly shared on his platform, though specific identities have not been disclosed. 

