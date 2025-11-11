Cryptocurrency Terror Plot: Arrest in Dortmund

Federal prosecutors have detained a man in Dortmund, suspected of orchestrating attacks against German politicians and officials.

Identified as Martin S., a dual German-Polish citizen, the suspect is accused of facilitating terror financing and advocating for serious acts of violence via a darknet platform.

The prosecutors allege that since June, Martin S. has urged for attacks, distributed explosive-making instructions, and sought cryptocurrency donations to reward potential killers. Sensitive personal data of potential victims was allegedly shared on his platform, though specific identities have not been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)