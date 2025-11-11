Left Menu

Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Reforms

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma announced a significant Regional Anti-Narcotics Task Force Conference for the Northeastern states. Efforts are underway to tackle narcotics trafficking and boost state collaboration. Concurrently, the state police recruitment process sees improvements with an online portal and new forensic initiatives enhancing law enforcement capabilities.

Nagaland Police, under the leadership of DGP Rupin Sharma, is spearheading a crucial Regional Anti-Narcotics Task Force Conference to be held on November 13 and 14 in Chumoukedima. This landmark event aims to bolster cooperation among northeastern states and West Bengal in fighting narcotics trafficking, under the national mission 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'.

In tandem, Nagaland is revolutionizing its police recruitment with an online application system extended to accommodate documentation delays. The online portal not only alleviates applicant costs significantly but also streamlines recruitment, despite controversies surrounding the Rs 300 application examination fee.

Further enhancing law enforcement, Nagaland is advancing its forensic capabilities. A well-placed forensic lab in Dimapur is supported by new mobile forensic vans across districts and additional posts for scientific officers, aiming to expedite forensic services and response times, emphasizing decentralization and improved mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

