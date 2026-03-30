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India's Impactful Presence at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference

In Cameroon, India actively participated in the WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference, ensuring its voice was reflected in ministerial decisions. Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the focus on the Global South and bilateral interactions, promising continued engagement on vital global trade issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:31 IST
India's Impactful Presence at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference (Photo/X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal declared on Monday that India's stance at the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (MC14) in Cameroon was both acknowledged and integrated into the ministerial conclusions. The conference, significant due to its return to Africa after ten years, was a platform for India to emphasize its trade perspectives.

The minister expressed confidence in social media posts, stating that India ensures the global south's voices are adequately articulated, prioritizing developing and Least Developed Countries' (LDCs) concerns. India's participation was rooted in principles of openness and inclusivity, crucial tenets of WTO engagement.

Goyal underscored the importance of bilateral talks at the event, saying they amplified India's stance on critical issues. He also extended gratitude to officials and experts instrumental in safeguarding India's interests during the conference. Looking forward, Goyal affirmed India's commitment to transparent and constructive engagement with the WTO on essential global trade matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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