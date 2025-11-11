Controversial Video Unveils Prison Scandal at Bengaluru Central Jail

Authorities at Bengaluru Central Jail have taken legal action against four undertrial prisoners after a controversial video surfaced. The footage, showing inmates dancing and using banned items, was filmed on a mobile phone illegally smuggled into the facility.

The video, which aired on multiple television channels, depicted scenes inside Barrack-8, Room-7, and has led to the suspension of the prison's officials, including Superintendent Imamsaab Myageri and the transfer of K Suresha, the Chief Superintendent.

The scandal has sparked widespread controversy, with the BJP organizing demonstrations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding his resignation due to the presence of a terror suspect, alleged to be an ISIS recruiter, with a mobile phone in the footage.

