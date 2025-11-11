Left Menu

Controversial Video Unveils Prison Scandal at Bengaluru Central Jail

A video of dancing inmates using banned items inside Bengaluru Central Jail led to legal action against four prisoners. Filmed on a smuggled mobile phone, the footage, which also implicated terror suspects, prompted governmental suspensions and BJP protests demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:39 IST
Controversial Video Unveils Prison Scandal at Bengaluru Central Jail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at Bengaluru Central Jail have taken legal action against four undertrial prisoners after a controversial video surfaced. The footage, showing inmates dancing and using banned items, was filmed on a mobile phone illegally smuggled into the facility.

The video, which aired on multiple television channels, depicted scenes inside Barrack-8, Room-7, and has led to the suspension of the prison's officials, including Superintendent Imamsaab Myageri and the transfer of K Suresha, the Chief Superintendent.

The scandal has sparked widespread controversy, with the BJP organizing demonstrations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding his resignation due to the presence of a terror suspect, alleged to be an ISIS recruiter, with a mobile phone in the footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

 India
2
Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

 India
3
India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

 Global
4
India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025