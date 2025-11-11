UK Issues Alert After Red Fort Explosion: Travellers Advised

The United Kingdom has revised its travel advisory for British nationals visiting India after an explosion occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening.

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) has urged British nationals residing in Delhi to adhere to local authority recommendations and stay informed through local media outlets.

An explosion at New Delhi's Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station resulted in the death of 12 individuals, with police invoking the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) as they continue probing possible terrorism links.