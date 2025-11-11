Left Menu

UK Issues Alert After Red Fort Explosion: Travellers Advised

The UK has updated its travel advisory for British nationals in India following an explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station. Travellers in Delhi are advised to heed local authorities' guidance. Twelve people have died from the incident, which is being investigated for potential terror connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:44 IST
UK Issues Alert After Red Fort Explosion: Travellers Advised
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has revised its travel advisory for British nationals visiting India after an explosion occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening.

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) has urged British nationals residing in Delhi to adhere to local authority recommendations and stay informed through local media outlets.

An explosion at New Delhi's Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station resulted in the death of 12 individuals, with police invoking the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) as they continue probing possible terrorism links.

TRENDING

1
Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Events

Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Even...

 Pakistan
3
England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

 United Kingdom
4
Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025