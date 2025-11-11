CDS Hails Operation Sindoor at Delhi Dialogue, Stresses Tech-Led Warfare Shift

Delivering a powerful message on the transformative impact of technology on the battlefield, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan declared that “Operation Sindoor” exemplified the dawn of a new era in warfare—one defined by precision strikes, digitised intelligence, and network-centric multi-domain operations. His address was a focal point of the Delhi Defence Dialogue, held on November 11, 2025, at New Delhi, under the aegis of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA).

Technology as the Battlefield Equaliser

In his special address on “Impact of Technology on Modern Warfare,” General Chauhan observed that technological dominance has become the primary force multiplier in armed conflict. Describing Operation Sindoor as a “compelling example of modern warfare executed in a compressed time-frame,” he highlighted how the integration of advanced ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance), AI-driven analytics, and real-time command coordination enabled swift and decisive outcomes.

“Warfare remains fundamentally about securing victory,” said the CDS. “But in today’s context, victory belongs to those who lead in technology.”

He stressed that military leadership must evolve rapidly, not only to embrace emerging technologies but also to recalibrate operational doctrines, force structures, and training modules in response to cyber-physical threats, information warfare, and space-based tactical systems.

Delhi Defence Dialogue: 60 Years of MP-IDSA

The two-day event, themed “Harnessing New Age Technology for Defence Capability Development”, coincided with the 60th Foundation Day of MP-IDSA. It brought together a distinguished assembly of defence policymakers, researchers, military officials, and thought leaders from India and abroad to discuss the future of military innovation.

In his welcome address, Ambassador Sujan Chinoy, Director General of MP-IDSA, outlined the growing importance of multi-domain operations, noting that global defence institutions are rapidly transitioning from the industrial era to the information and cyber era. He stated that technologies such as:

Artificial Intelligence

Quantum Computing

Robotics

Advanced Materials

Big Data Analytics

…are now essential determinants of strategic advantage and national security.

From Aatmanirbharta to Cyber Dominance

Ambassador Chinoy underscored the need for a strategic balance between foreign technology acquisition and indigenous capability development. Emphasizing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he advocated for a home-grown defence industrial base that not only meets domestic needs but also fuels export potential.

The DG noted that India's technological self-reliance must encompass not only hardware systems like aircraft, naval platforms, and tanks but also the software, electronics, and embedded systems that power them.

General Chauhan supported this position by arguing that true battlefield superiority is not just about having high-end platforms but the ability to integrate and deploy them seamlessly across land, sea, air, cyber, and space domains.

Operation Sindoor: A Model for the Future

While details of Operation Sindoor remain classified, General Chauhan’s mention at a public forum was widely viewed as a signal of India’s maturing military capability to undertake precision, technology-led missions. It is believed the operation showcased the use of:

AI-supported target identification

Secure data links across services

Autonomous drones for ISR missions

Cyber disruption of adversary communications

This, according to analysts present, marks a significant doctrinal evolution in Indian defence posture—shifting from reactive strategies to pre-emptive, technology-enabled operations.

Charting a Collaborative Defence Innovation Roadmap

The Delhi Defence Dialogue is not just a conference—it is a strategic platform where India’s military, academia, and private sector converge to map the country’s technological future. Sessions over the two days focused on:

AI in Combat Decision-Making

Quantum Sensors and Secure Communications

Dual-Use Technology Integration

Cybersecurity and Information Warfare

Indigenous Weapon Systems Development

These engagements are expected to catalyse collaboration across sectors, leading to the development of data-driven, modular, and agile defence systems tailored to India’s security challenges.

Leadership for the Digital Battlefield

CDS General Chauhan closed his remarks by stressing the need for organizational transformation within the Armed Forces, where leadership at every level must be comfortable operating within digital environments, high-speed decision loops, and integrated joint commands.

“Our enemies are not waiting to catch up; they’re moving forward. We too must leap ahead,” he said, urging officers and institutions to foster continuous learning, rapid experimentation, and strategic foresight.

Looking Ahead

The Delhi Defence Dialogue 2025 has made it unequivocally clear: Technology is the new terrain of warfare, and India is determined to master it. As the country strengthens its indigenous innovation ecosystem, retools its forces for future conflicts, and shapes doctrine for the digital battlefield, it signals its readiness to not only defend its interests but to lead in a world where bytes and bandwidth are as decisive as bullets and battalions.