Jitendra Singh Calls for Gen X-Y-Z Synergy to Redefine Senior Citizens' Role

Delivering a powerful and forward-looking address at the CII Health Conclave’s Special Plenary on “Empowering Senior Care”, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh called for a generational partnership model that integrates the wisdom of elders with the energy of youth for sustainable and inclusive nation-building.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Singh—who also oversees the PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions—emphasised the concept of intergenerational synergy, advocating that Gen X, Y, and Z must not function in silos, but collaborate with mutual respect and shared goals.

Redefining Age and the Role of Senior Citizens

Dr. Singh began his keynote by challenging conventional perceptions of ageing, arguing that chronological age is no longer a relevant marker of capability. “Many of those who grew up during the black-and-white era have travelled through every digital transition—from colour television to smartphones to social media. They are Gen Z+ in their adaptability,” he quipped.

He urged the audience and policy stakeholders to redefine the role of senior citizens—not as passive dependents but as active contributors to India’s growth. Referring to them as equal partners in a shared national mission, he said that senior citizens carry with them lived experiences, cultural knowledge, and moral values that complement the innovation and energy brought by younger generations.

Combining Deep-Tech with Traditional Knowledge

Drawing on the Prime Minister’s vision of blending high-tech with India’s ancient knowledge systems, Dr. Singh called for a multi-generational approach to innovation. He noted that the best outcomes in science, governance, and society emerge when traditional wisdom is merged with contemporary tools such as AI, biotech, and digital platforms.

"Just as interdisciplinary collaboration fuels innovation, intergenerational integration is vital for healthy nation-building," he stated.

India’s Ageing Population: A Demographic Reality

While India is celebrated globally as a young nation, Dr. Singh pointed out that its absolute number of senior citizens is steadily rising, bringing with it unique policy challenges and opportunities. Citing demographic data, he shared that:

India has over 85,000 central government pensioners aged above 90, and

Nearly 2,500 pensioners have crossed the age of 100

This growing segment needs to be supported not just medically, but also socially and economically, he added.

Technology for Senior Welfare: Simplifying Pension Systems

Highlighting the government’s efforts in pension reforms and senior welfare, Dr. Singh noted that biometric and face-authentication systems have been introduced to simplify the life certification process for pensioners, replacing the traditional in-person verification model.

"We used technology not as a favour to the elderly, but to bring ease of living for every citizen," he stated.

He also pointed to revised pension rules that offer:

65% of the last drawn salary for those over 90, and

Full salary equivalent pensions for those aged 100 and above

These measures, he said, reflect improved longevity and evolving health outcomes, necessitating a corresponding policy evolution.

Preventive Health and Private Sector Partnerships

Shifting the focus to healthcare, Dr. Singh warned that diseases traditionally associated with old age are increasingly affecting the youth, underscoring the need for preventive health measures across all age groups.

He emphasised the government’s openness to private sector partnerships in advancing senior care and healthcare innovation, stating that “traditional barriers between public and private have eroded” in the interest of creating a collaborative and enabling ecosystem.

Towards a Collective Mission: Empowering All Generations

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Jitendra Singh asserted that India’s true strength lies in the collective energy of all generations—from Gen X to Gen Z and beyond. “Senior citizens bring depth, Gen Z brings drive — and together, they can form the most productive synergy for a new India,” he said.

He urged organisations, policy makers, and community leaders to:

Promote lifelong learning and skill upgradation for the elderly

Encourage intergenerational mentorship models

Expand inclusive healthcare services for senior citizens

Reimagine infrastructure, employment, and social programs to reflect a multigenerational perspective

By fostering this spirit of inclusion and integration, Dr. Singh believes India can build a compassionate, future-ready society—one that honors its elders, empowers its youth, and thrives on unity across ages.