Gauteng Communities Praised for Role in AGU Crime-Fighting Operations

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has renewed its call for continued public cooperation in the fight against crime, following a series of successful Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) operations across Gauteng that led to multiple arrests and major drug and firearm seizures.

In a statement released on Monday, Gauteng police urged residents to strengthen their partnership with law enforcement, stressing that community intelligence remains one of the most powerful tools in tackling organised crime.

“We encourage the community to continue their partnership with the South African Police Service in the fight against crime. Residents are urged to report any suspicious and criminal activities as well as tip-offs to SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 and may do so anonymously,” the statement said.

Multi-District Crackdown Nets 15 Suspects

The AGU’s latest operations, which began on 3 November 2025, targeted known crime hotspots in Westbury, Reiger Park, Mapetla, Boksburg, and Johannesburg Central. Over the course of the week, 15 suspects were arrested for a range of serious offences, including possession of unlicensed firearms, illegal ammunition, resisting arrest, interfering with police duties, and drug possession.

Police officials confirmed that the AGU’s coordinated efforts were designed to disrupt gang networks, intercept illicit substances, and reduce violent crime across Gauteng’s most affected communities.

Major Drug and Firearm Seizures

The operations yielded significant results. Items confiscated included:

A 9mm Glock 19 Gen 4 firearm with four rounds of live ammunition

423 grams of crystal meth

218 grams of methcathinone (CAT)

192 full mandrax tablets and 153 half tablets

Cash believed to be proceeds of criminal activities

According to SAPS, these seizures form part of a broader provincial strategy to dismantle the supply chains of illegal substances and restrict the circulation of unlicensed firearms.

Community Tips Play Vital Role

Police commended the active role of community members, noting that several arrests were made based on valuable tip-offs from residents who refused to tolerate gang activity in their neighbourhoods.

“These successful outcomes are a testament to the collaborative efforts between the AGU and the community, with many of the arrests resulting from valuable information provided by local residents, along with regular stop-and-search initiatives conducted by the dedicated AGU team,” SAPS said.

Strengthening Public Trust and Safety

Authorities have reiterated their call for continued vigilance, encouraging residents to report any suspicious or criminal activities through the Crime Stop hotline (08600 10111) or their nearest police station. Reports can be made anonymously to ensure the safety of informants.

The arrested suspects were expected to appear in court this week to face charges linked to the recovered items and related offences.

Police officials said the AGU’s consistent success in Gauteng underscores the importance of public-police partnerships in restoring safety, especially in communities historically affected by gang-related violence and drug trafficking.

As the festive season approaches, SAPS plans to intensify visible policing and maintain a strong presence in key areas to deter criminal activity and ensure community security.