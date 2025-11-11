Tragedy Strikes: Red Fort Explosion Leaves Families Devastated Across Regions

The powerful explosion near Red Fort not only shattered Delhi's calm but also irreversibly altered lives hundreds of kilometers away. Families across regions are grappling with the sudden loss of loved ones.

Victims included taxi and e-rickshaw drivers, bus conductors, and shop owners — ordinary people working tirelessly for better futures. Dinesh Mishra, 32, from Shravasti, had been supporting his family by working at a printing press in Delhi.

The incident, which claimed 12 lives and injured over 20, is under investigation by the National Investigation Agency as a potential terror attack. Enhanced security measures are being implemented across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

