Supreme Court Closes Contempt Proceedings Against IFS Officer

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has terminated contempt proceedings against an Indian Forest Service officer accused in the Jim Corbett National Park illegal construction case, following an unconditional apology.

The bench, chaired by Chief Justice B R Gavai, expressed its displeasure over the intervention of the Uttarakhand High Court in a matter already under the Supreme Court's scrutiny.

Despite recognizing the officer's past unblemished record, the Supreme Court underscored that high courts should not meddle in ongoing apex court-monitored cases.