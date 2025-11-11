Left Menu

Supreme Court Closes Contempt Proceedings Against IFS Officer

The Supreme Court dismissed contempt proceedings against an Indian Forest Service officer following his unconditional apology for seeking a stay on his prosecution in a CBI case involving illegal construction in Jim Corbett National Park. The court acknowledged his long service and permitted him to seek legal relief.

Updated: 11-11-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:03 IST
In a significant development, the Supreme Court has terminated contempt proceedings against an Indian Forest Service officer accused in the Jim Corbett National Park illegal construction case, following an unconditional apology.

The bench, chaired by Chief Justice B R Gavai, expressed its displeasure over the intervention of the Uttarakhand High Court in a matter already under the Supreme Court's scrutiny.

Despite recognizing the officer's past unblemished record, the Supreme Court underscored that high courts should not meddle in ongoing apex court-monitored cases.

