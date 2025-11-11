Supreme Court Acquits Koli in Nithari Case, Raises Concerns Over Investigation Flaws
The Supreme Court acquitted Surendra Koli in the final Nithari murder trial, citing unresolved investigative flaws. Prolonged custody, inadequate evidence, and procedural missteps in establishing the perpetrator's identity were critical factors. The ruling also emphasized adherence to constitutional rights, particularly when imposing severe penalties such as capital punishment.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court acquitted Surendra Koli in the last of the Nithari murder cases, pointing to significant investigative failures that left the perpetrator's identity unproven. The case's sensational nature emerged with the 2006 discovery of children's remains in a drain near a Noida residence.
A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath highlighted flaws including unsecured crime scenes, inconsistencies in remand papers, and prolonged police custody without proper legal protocols. These elements contributed to the court overturning earlier convictions.
The ruling underscores the importance of upholding fair legal procedures, especially in capital punishment cases. The court's decision also rejected unreliable evidence previously accepted, underlining the need for consistent and just application of legal standards across similar cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)