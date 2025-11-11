Left Menu

Supreme Court Acquits Koli in Nithari Case, Raises Concerns Over Investigation Flaws

The Supreme Court acquitted Surendra Koli in the final Nithari murder trial, citing unresolved investigative flaws. Prolonged custody, inadequate evidence, and procedural missteps in establishing the perpetrator's identity were critical factors. The ruling also emphasized adherence to constitutional rights, particularly when imposing severe penalties such as capital punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:32 IST
Supreme Court Acquits Koli in Nithari Case, Raises Concerns Over Investigation Flaws
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court acquitted Surendra Koli in the last of the Nithari murder cases, pointing to significant investigative failures that left the perpetrator's identity unproven. The case's sensational nature emerged with the 2006 discovery of children's remains in a drain near a Noida residence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath highlighted flaws including unsecured crime scenes, inconsistencies in remand papers, and prolonged police custody without proper legal protocols. These elements contributed to the court overturning earlier convictions.

The ruling underscores the importance of upholding fair legal procedures, especially in capital punishment cases. The court's decision also rejected unreliable evidence previously accepted, underlining the need for consistent and just application of legal standards across similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

 Bhutan
2
High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

 India
3
Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

 India
4
U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025