Supreme Court Acquits Koli in Nithari Case, Raises Concerns Over Investigation Flaws

The Supreme Court acquitted Surendra Koli in the last of the Nithari murder cases, pointing to significant investigative failures that left the perpetrator's identity unproven. The case's sensational nature emerged with the 2006 discovery of children's remains in a drain near a Noida residence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath highlighted flaws including unsecured crime scenes, inconsistencies in remand papers, and prolonged police custody without proper legal protocols. These elements contributed to the court overturning earlier convictions.

The ruling underscores the importance of upholding fair legal procedures, especially in capital punishment cases. The court's decision also rejected unreliable evidence previously accepted, underlining the need for consistent and just application of legal standards across similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)