Left Menu

Tragic Aftermath: Identifying Loved Ones Amidst Chaos of Red Fort Blast

In the harrowing aftermath of the Red Fort blast in Delhi, families clung to tattoos and torn clothing to identify their loved ones. Among the victims was Amar Kataria, recognized by tattoos, and Mohammad Zunman, identified by his blue shirt. The tragedy left many families shattered, piecing together remnants of their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:58 IST
Tragic Aftermath: Identifying Loved Ones Amidst Chaos of Red Fort Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Red Fort blast, families were left clinging to tattoos and torn clothing to identify the victims. The explosion, which struck the capital city on Monday, killed at least 12, including 34-year-old businessman Amar Kataria, who was recognized by the tattoos he dedicated to his family.

The blast occurred when a high-intensity explosion erupted in a slow-moving car near the Red Fort Metro station. Idris searched frantically through the night for his nephew, Mohammad Zunman, who was identified by his blue shirt and jacket. Zunman's tragic death has left his family devastated, with no sole breadwinner.

Similarly, Pankaj Sahni's family went through a nightmare, identifying him by his clothes at the LNJP Hospital. Sahni's father, Ram Balak, describes the anguish of losing not only his son but also the family's primary earning member. The blast tore through more than metal; it fractured families, forcing them to find closure in the remnants of a tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Eyes Year-End No. 1 Ranking

Alcaraz Eyes Year-End No. 1 Ranking

 Italy
2
Maharashtra Crackdown: Stamp Duty Evasion in Rs 300 Crore Land Deal

Maharashtra Crackdown: Stamp Duty Evasion in Rs 300 Crore Land Deal

 India
3
Nation Stands United After Tragic Delhi Blast

Nation Stands United After Tragic Delhi Blast

 India
4
From Guernsey to Glory: Alex Scott's Soccer Journey

From Guernsey to Glory: Alex Scott's Soccer Journey

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025