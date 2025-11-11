Tragic Aftermath: Identifying Loved Ones Amidst Chaos of Red Fort Blast

In the aftermath of the Red Fort blast, families were left clinging to tattoos and torn clothing to identify the victims. The explosion, which struck the capital city on Monday, killed at least 12, including 34-year-old businessman Amar Kataria, who was recognized by the tattoos he dedicated to his family.

The blast occurred when a high-intensity explosion erupted in a slow-moving car near the Red Fort Metro station. Idris searched frantically through the night for his nephew, Mohammad Zunman, who was identified by his blue shirt and jacket. Zunman's tragic death has left his family devastated, with no sole breadwinner.

Similarly, Pankaj Sahni's family went through a nightmare, identifying him by his clothes at the LNJP Hospital. Sahni's father, Ram Balak, describes the anguish of losing not only his son but also the family's primary earning member. The blast tore through more than metal; it fractured families, forcing them to find closure in the remnants of a tragedy.

