Tensions Soar as U.S. Deploys Gerald Ford Carrier to Latin America

The United States has intensified its military presence in Latin America by deploying the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group, a move that has heightened tensions with Venezuela and its president, Nicolas Maduro.

President Donald Trump ordered the carrier group to the region last month, adding formidable firepower to existing U.S. military assets in the Caribbean, including warships and a nuclear submarine. The Pentagon aims to combat narcotics trafficking and dismantle transnational criminal organizations, according to a statement confirming the group's arrival.

The deployment has exacerbated existing tensions with Venezuela, as Maduro claims the U.S. actions are aimed at removing him from power. The situation has also strained relations with Colombia, with both President Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro exchanging sharp rhetoric.

