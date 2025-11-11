Left Menu

Tensions Soar as U.S. Deploys Gerald Ford Carrier to Latin America

The U.S. has escalated tensions with Venezuela by deploying the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group to Latin America. The Pentagon aims to curb narcotics trafficking and dismantle criminal organizations, while Venezuelan President Maduro sees the buildup as a threat. U.S.-Colombia relations are also strained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:06 IST
Tensions Soar as U.S. Deploys Gerald Ford Carrier to Latin America

The United States has intensified its military presence in Latin America by deploying the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group, a move that has heightened tensions with Venezuela and its president, Nicolas Maduro.

President Donald Trump ordered the carrier group to the region last month, adding formidable firepower to existing U.S. military assets in the Caribbean, including warships and a nuclear submarine. The Pentagon aims to combat narcotics trafficking and dismantle transnational criminal organizations, according to a statement confirming the group's arrival.

The deployment has exacerbated existing tensions with Venezuela, as Maduro claims the U.S. actions are aimed at removing him from power. The situation has also strained relations with Colombia, with both President Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro exchanging sharp rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Eyes Year-End No. 1 Ranking

Alcaraz Eyes Year-End No. 1 Ranking

 Italy
2
Maharashtra Crackdown: Stamp Duty Evasion in Rs 300 Crore Land Deal

Maharashtra Crackdown: Stamp Duty Evasion in Rs 300 Crore Land Deal

 India
3
Nation Stands United After Tragic Delhi Blast

Nation Stands United After Tragic Delhi Blast

 India
4
From Guernsey to Glory: Alex Scott's Soccer Journey

From Guernsey to Glory: Alex Scott's Soccer Journey

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025