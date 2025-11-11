Left Menu

Trio Nabbed for String of Chain-Snatching Incidents

In Nanded district, police arrested three men involved in chain-snatching and robberies. Valuables worth Rs 3,08,000 were recovered. The suspects, including Shaikh Sohaib, Shaikh Salim, and Shaikh Ejaj, confessed their crimes across several locations. Police seized gold jewellery, cash, and a motorcycle during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nanded district police have successfully apprehended three individuals suspected of being part of multiple chain-snatching and robbery incidents. The authorities recovered valuables amounting to Rs 3,08,000, bringing relief to the affected community.

The arrested individuals were identified as Shaikh Sohaib, also known as Sahil Shaikh Rahim, Shaikh Salim, alias Salim Kutta Shaikh Rajjak, and Shaikh Ejaj Shaikh Hamid. These suspects confessed to executing a series of thefts in various areas, including Hadgaon, Gokulnagar, and nearby Maltakdi Bridge.

During the operation, the police seized gold jewellery worth Rs 1,45,000, Rs 13,000 in cash, and a motorcycle valued at Rs 1,50,000. The authorities acted on intelligence about an attempted sale of stolen gold near Matapakkour Gurdwara, ensuring a swift arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

