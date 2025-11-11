False Alarm: RDX Scare Jolts Southeast Delhi

A reported discovery of RDX in a vehicle sent shockwaves through Southeast Delhi's Bhogal area on Tuesday morning.

A car with a Jammu and Kashmir license plate, parked since 6 am, raised alarm among locals, prompting an immediate police response. On thorough inspection, officers found no explosives, only sacks filled with carpets.

Police quickly identified and verified the car owner, ensuring safety and normalcy. Although initial reports suggested a threat, the area returned to calm after clarification.