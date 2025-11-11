False Alarm: RDX Scare Jolts Southeast Delhi
A false alarm in Southeast Delhi's Bhogal area was triggered by concerns about potential RDX in a car parked. The situation stirred panic until police verified the vehicle contained only carpets, easing fears of explosives. Normalcy was restored after the vehicle owner was identified and cleared.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A reported discovery of RDX in a vehicle sent shockwaves through Southeast Delhi's Bhogal area on Tuesday morning.
A car with a Jammu and Kashmir license plate, parked since 6 am, raised alarm among locals, prompting an immediate police response. On thorough inspection, officers found no explosives, only sacks filled with carpets.
Police quickly identified and verified the car owner, ensuring safety and normalcy. Although initial reports suggested a threat, the area returned to calm after clarification.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Daring Police Operation Foils Criminal Plot at Navsari Temple
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling
Six Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Reforms
Dramatic End for Notorious Criminals in UP Police Encounter