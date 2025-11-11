Udyog Samagam 2025: Goyal underscores quality standards as India boosts industry and state reforms

In a robust reaffirmation of the Central Government’s industrial agenda, Union Minister Piyush Goyal stressed that quality-controlled manufacturing and strengthened state-centre coordination are vital to India’s next growth wave. Speaking at the second edition of the Udyog Samagam 2025 — convened by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and attended by Industry and Commerce Ministers from 14 States and Union Territories — the minister set out the government’s vision in full, combining regulatory rigor, process reforms and innovation support.

Quality control as a foundation for manufacturing excellence

Minister Goyal reminded the audience that manufacturing is no longer just about scale but about achieving global-grade quality. He pointed to ongoing implementation of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) — regulatory tools that mandate minimum standards for specified goods — as a mechanism to raise product quality, boost domestic manufacturing and curb sub-standard imports. He highlighted recent successes, including the rollout of QCOs for toys and plywood, which have not only strengthened Indian industry but also improved consumer protection. By emphasising “Quality Control Orders … to make superior-quality products available to consumers and to promote a culture of quality in manufacturing,” Goyal signalled that Indian industry must pivot from cost-only to value-based competition.

Centre–State synergy and reform momentum

Addressing the assembled state ministers, senior officials and industry leaders, the minister underlined the critical importance of strong collaboration between the Centre and State/UT governments in driving industrial growth. He observed that each State has developed commendable practices worthy of emulation and encouraged inter-state learning to accelerate reform. Among key suggestions were the establishment of independent third-party mechanisms to monitor industrial incentives, ensure timely disbursement and execution, and thereby preserve investor confidence. Installation of escrow or RBI-linked mechanisms for payments, competitive power tariffs and self-certification for compliance were flagged as best practices that must become mainstream.

Focus on ease of doing business, sustainability and innovation

Goyal reaffirmed that business-friendly regulation remains central to India’s strategy. He emphasised faster, time-bound approvals, minimal physical interface, and law-and-order certainty as non-negotiables. He cited the example of Madhya Pradesh’s model — providing ready-built industrial facilities at nominal rates and generating lakhs of jobs — as a template for replication. He also linked the industrial agenda to sustainability: quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Zero Effect, Zero Defect” mantra, the minister urged industries to embed low-impact manufacturing, eco-conscious design and global-standard quality into their operations. Innovation, skills development, women’s participation, start-ups and deep-tech enterprises were flagged as critical enablers of India’s next industrial frontier.

Value chain expansion and export readiness

Turning to sectoral examples, Goyal highlighted the fisheries segment under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, citing how cold-storage infrastructure and cooperative deep-sea vessel procurement are advancing rural livelihoods and export competitiveness. The minister observed that India’s newly-negotiated Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with developed nations will open fresh avenues for farmers, manufacturers and service providers alike — but only if the domestic ecosystem is “quality-ready” and globally aligned.

Felicitations under BRAP 2024

At Udyog Samagam 2025, the DPIIT honoured States and Union Territories for their performance under the Business Reforms Action Plan 2024. Covering 25 reform areas and spanning 434 reform points, BRAP 2024 also featured a massive stakeholder engagement exercise: over 5.83 lakh businesses were contacted, with 1.33 lakh interviews completed via face-to-face, telephonic and digital modes. The scoring model weighted user feedback (70 %) and evidence of implementation (30 %). Uttarakhand and Punjab emerged as top achievers across five reform areas; several other states achieved recognition across four, three or two areas. States were classified into categories Y and X based on systems maturity — for example, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and others were marked as fast-movers under Category Y, while North-Eastern states and smaller UTs were placed as aspirers under Category X. Secretary DPIIT, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, described BRAP as one of the most comprehensive sub-national reform exercises globally — underscoring deeper penetration of reform across the Indian federation.

Looking ahead: embedding quality, trust and competitiveness

In his concluding remarks, Goyal emphasised that quality standards and industrial competitiveness are twin imperatives for India’s vision of “Viksit Bharat”. He urged States and industry to convert reform targets into lived outcomes: real-time single-window clearances, rigorous quality regimes, greater transparency, rapid approvals and shared best practices. He reminded the gathering that the world is watching India not only as a large market but increasingly as a reliable supplier of high-quality products. “The narrative of ‘Make in India’ must evolve into ‘Make for World from India’ — quality must lead, and collaboration across States, industry and government must deliver,” he declared. With Udyog Samagam 2025 setting a clear agenda — quality first, states as enablers, innovation as the driver, sustainability as the anchor — the stage is set for the next phase of India’s industrial transformation.