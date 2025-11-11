India Commissions First 3 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery to Power Clean Energy Future

In a landmark advancement for India’s renewable energy sector, Shri Manohar Lal, Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, inaugurated the nation’s largest and first megawatt-hour-scale Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) system at the NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA) in Greater Noida. With a capacity of 3 MWh, this breakthrough marks a decisive step toward achieving long-duration energy storage (LDES) — a critical enabler of round-the-clock renewable power and a more resilient national grid.

A Technological Milestone in India’s Energy Transition

The newly commissioned VRFB system is part of NTPC’s ongoing efforts to develop next-generation clean-energy technologies. The event was attended by senior dignitaries including Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Additional Secretary Piyush Singh, and NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh, along with technical experts and R&D professionals.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Manohar Lal commended NETRA’s pioneering research in sustainable technologies, calling the system “a symbol of India’s technological self-reliance in clean-energy innovation.” He added that such indigenous developments would significantly enhance grid stability and pave the way for deeper renewable energy penetration.

“India’s innovation capabilities are setting new global benchmarks for sustainable growth and energy transition. Long-duration storage solutions like this Vanadium Redox Flow Battery will help us harness the full potential of solar and wind energy,” the Minister noted.

What Makes Vanadium Redox Flow Technology Unique

Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, the Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) uses vanadium ions in different oxidation states to store chemical energy. Its key advantages include:

Longer lifespan — exceeding 20 years of operational stability.

High recyclability — as vanadium can be reused indefinitely.

Scalability — allowing large energy storage installations without thermal-runaway risks.

Safety and environmental compatibility, due to its non-flammable aqueous electrolyte.

This technology is especially suited for grid-scale storage, supporting peak-load management, renewable balancing, and frequency regulation. By diversifying battery chemistries beyond lithium-ion, India can reduce import dependence on rare materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel — while tapping into vanadium resources and domestic research strengths.

NETRA: The Innovation Hub Driving NTPC’s Clean Energy Vision

During his visit, Shri Manohar Lal was briefed on NTPC NETRA’s cutting-edge R&D initiatives spanning the entire spectrum of the energy transition, including Carbon Capture, Green Hydrogen, Energy Storage, and Waste-to-Energy technologies. The Minister toured several operational demonstration facilities:

Green Hydrogen Mobility Plant – showcasing hydrogen-based transportation solutions. STP Water-based Green Hydrogen Plant – using treated wastewater for hydrogen production. Solid Oxide Electrolyzer System (SOEC) – a high-temperature system achieving record-high efficiency in hydrogen generation. Municipal Solid Waste-Refuse Derived Fuel (MSW-RDF) Steam Gasification Plant – converting waste into clean syngas for energy. AC Microgrid (4 MWp solar + 1 MWh Li-NMC Battery Energy Storage System) – a living test bed for hybrid renewable integration. These facilities also house NABL-accredited laboratories, enabling advanced testing in materials science, electrochemistry, and energy systems engineering.

Strengthening Energy Security Through Storage

Long-duration energy storage has emerged as the missing link between intermittent renewable generation and round-the-clock supply reliability. The 3 MWh VRFB pilot at NETRA will provide invaluable operational data for scaling up deployment across NTPC’s renewable assets and national grids. By demonstrating high-efficiency charge-discharge cycles and deep-discharge endurance, the project lays the foundation for larger-capacity storage farms in the 10–100 MWh range.

India’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070 will depend on affordable and indigenous storage systems that complement solar and wind energy. Flow-battery technologies, developed locally, offer a promising pathway to achieve these climate commitments without relying heavily on imported cells.

Leadership in Energy Transition and R&D Collaboration

The Minister lauded NTPC’s consistent role as a technology leader among public-sector enterprises, urging expanded industry-academia partnerships to accelerate R&D outcomes. “India’s clean-energy transition will rely not only on scale but on science,” he said. “NTPC NETRA’s progress shows how public-sector research can lead industrial transformation.”

Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC, reaffirmed the company’s strategy to diversify its portfolio — targeting 60 GW of renewable capacity and investing in advanced storage, hydrogen, and carbon-management technologies. He noted that projects like the VRFB pilot will enable NTPC to serve as a national platform for energy innovation, manufacturing localization, and technology export.

Pioneering a Sustainable Energy Future

The commissioning of India’s first MWh-scale VRFB is a clear indicator of the country’s transition from energy importer to technology innovator. It positions India among the few nations globally — alongside the U.S., Japan, and Australia — that have demonstrated grid-connected flow-battery systems of comparable scale.

As India advances toward a low-carbon economy, such projects embody the synergy between policy vision and engineering excellence — where sustainability, reliability, and self-reliance converge.