Tragic Car Blast Near Red Fort: Unveiling the Terror Ties

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of the inquiry into a devastating car explosion near the Red Fort that resulted in 12 fatalities, including Dr. Umar Nabi from Pulwama. Authorities suspect links to an inter-state terror network.

Prime Minister Modi vowed justice, while Home Minister Amit Shah instructed security agencies to bring the perpetrators to account. The explosion followed the arrest of several people tied to a sophisticated terror module, involving Kashmiri medical professionals and seized explosives.

The incident sent shockwaves across Delhi and beyond, affecting ordinary families who lost loved ones. The investigation has spurred widespread security measures and several high-profile arrests, shedding light on a network spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

