Tragic Car Blast Near Red Fort: Unveiling the Terror Ties

A deadly car blast near the Red Fort led to an NIA probe after linking a Pulwama doctor to a terror module. The explosion killed 12, including the doctor. Delhi police invoked anti-terror laws, and high-profile arrests were made in a multi-state crackdown, as investigations intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:29 IST
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of the inquiry into a devastating car explosion near the Red Fort that resulted in 12 fatalities, including Dr. Umar Nabi from Pulwama. Authorities suspect links to an inter-state terror network.

Prime Minister Modi vowed justice, while Home Minister Amit Shah instructed security agencies to bring the perpetrators to account. The explosion followed the arrest of several people tied to a sophisticated terror module, involving Kashmiri medical professionals and seized explosives.

The incident sent shockwaves across Delhi and beyond, affecting ordinary families who lost loved ones. The investigation has spurred widespread security measures and several high-profile arrests, shedding light on a network spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

