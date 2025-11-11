Credit Card Cloning Scam: Kolkata Police Probe Rs 11.86 Lakh Fraud

Kolkata Police have initiated a case against an individual allegedly involved in cloning credit cards, leading to a fraud of Rs 11.86 lakh. The case falls under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and was filed at Park Street Police Station, officials reported on Tuesday.

The accused, along with accomplices, is said to have convinced the victim to give up his credit cards. Following this, they purportedly cloned the cards, siphoning off Rs 11,85,872 without the victim's awareness, according to the police.

Authorities have confirmed an ongoing investigation into this fraudulent activity, aiming to bring justice in light of the financial misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)