Left Menu

Credit Card Cloning Scam: Kolkata Police Probe Rs 11.86 Lakh Fraud

Kolkata Police have registered a case of credit card cloning against a man accused of misappropriating Rs 11.86 lakh. The case, filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at Park Street Police Station, involves the accused inducing a victim to hand over credit cards, subsequently cloning and using them for unauthorized transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:36 IST
Credit Card Cloning Scam: Kolkata Police Probe Rs 11.86 Lakh Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have initiated a case against an individual allegedly involved in cloning credit cards, leading to a fraud of Rs 11.86 lakh. The case falls under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and was filed at Park Street Police Station, officials reported on Tuesday.

The accused, along with accomplices, is said to have convinced the victim to give up his credit cards. Following this, they purportedly cloned the cards, siphoning off Rs 11,85,872 without the victim's awareness, according to the police.

Authorities have confirmed an ongoing investigation into this fraudulent activity, aiming to bring justice in light of the financial misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India Amidst Intense Market Competition

Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India Amidst Intense Market Competitio...

 Global
2
Shiv Sena's Growing Influence: New Entrants Strengthen Party's Grassroots Presence

Shiv Sena's Growing Influence: New Entrants Strengthen Party's Grassroots Pr...

 India
3
President Murmu Forges Stronger Ties with Botswana During Historic Visit

President Murmu Forges Stronger Ties with Botswana During Historic Visit

 Botswana
4
Emma Raducanu Joins England's Training: A Blend of Tennis and Rugby Insights

Emma Raducanu Joins England's Training: A Blend of Tennis and Rugby Insights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025