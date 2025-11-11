Unraveling the Red Fort Blast: A Terror Plot Gone Awry

A preliminary investigation into the explosion at Red Fort suggests an accidental detonation of an explosive device during transport. The explosion occurred after authorities dismantled an inter-state terror network, according to officials on Tuesday.

Investigators have identified Umar Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama, as the driver of the vehicle involved in the blast. Nabi was allegedly linked to the terror cell, evidenced by the recovery of explosives, predominantly from Faridabad, Haryana.

The incident is now under the scrutiny of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), following a review meeting led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Delhi is under heightened security, with extensive checks and arrests across regions, as authorities analyze forensic evidence from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)