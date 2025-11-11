Left Menu

Cracking the Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the Jaish-e-Mohammad Module

Following the discovery of posters in Srinagar, a series of arrests and raids led to the dismantling of a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module. This operation culminated in the seizure of approximately 3,000 kg of explosives, averting a potential tragedy. The involvement of suspects in a Red Fort explosion remains under investigation.

Updated: 11-11-2025 23:49 IST
A large-scale investigation linked to the Red Fort explosion on October 19 unfolded in Srinagar after posters sparked suspicions. This led to FIRs and a significant crackdown by security forces.

Key arrests in various districts, including Shopian, Saharanpur, and Faridabad, revealed a well-assembled Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module equipped with weapons and explosives.

Authorities are piecing together evidence to determine if the Red Fort explosion was accidental or planned, while a major disaster was averted through decisive actions from India's security agencies.

