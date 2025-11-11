Cracking the Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the Jaish-e-Mohammad Module

A large-scale investigation linked to the Red Fort explosion on October 19 unfolded in Srinagar after posters sparked suspicions. This led to FIRs and a significant crackdown by security forces.

Key arrests in various districts, including Shopian, Saharanpur, and Faridabad, revealed a well-assembled Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module equipped with weapons and explosives.

Authorities are piecing together evidence to determine if the Red Fort explosion was accidental or planned, while a major disaster was averted through decisive actions from India's security agencies.