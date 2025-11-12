President Murmu Forges Stronger Ties with Botswana During Historic Visit
President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a landmark visit to Botswana, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian President to the nation. The visit aims to bolster bilateral ties and includes a ceremonial event for the translocation of eight Kalahari cheetahs to India. Key discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, and wildlife conservation.
President Droupadi Murmu has embarked on her first-ever visit to Botswana, concluding a significant two-nation tour in Africa with the objective of strengthening bilateral relations and finalizing a unique agreement for wildlife conservation.
Welcomed with a 21-gun salute at Botswana's Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, President Murmu was greeted by President Duma Gideon Boko. The highlight of the visit includes the delegation-level talks focusing on a wide range of sectors, including trade, technology, and pharmaceuticals.
A noteworthy event during the visit is the release of eight Kalahari cheetahs into a quarantine facility at Mokolodi Nature Reserve, reinforcing the conservation partnership under Project Cheetah. The visit signifies India's sustained commitment to fostering close ties with Botswana and the African continent.
