Unraveling a Major Cocaine Cartel in Nigeria

Nigeria's NDLEA, with US and UK support, is investigating a major cocaine seizure at Lagos port, valued at over $235 million. The collaborative efforts aim to track down the cartel responsible, marking one of the largest drug seizures in Nigeria's history and highlighting the nation's role in narcotics transit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 12-11-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 00:12 IST
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's anti-narcotics agency, the NDLEA, revealed plans on Tuesday to collaborate with US and British authorities in a bid to dismantle a cartel responsible for importing 1,000 kg of cocaine found at a Lagos port.

The cocaine, discovered in an empty container last weekend and valued at over 338 billion naira, is one of the country's largest drug seizures.

International agencies, including the US-DEA and UK-NCA, have joined the investigation to ensure complete accountability in this significant case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

