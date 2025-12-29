Left Menu

Unmasking the Darknet Drug Cartel: India's NCB Crackdown

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) files a chargesheet against the 'Ketamelon' cartel members accused of ordering drugs via the darknet. The operation led to the seizure of LSD, ketamine, and significant cryptocurrency assets, with links traced to India and abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken a significant step in its crackdown on the 'Ketamelon' drug cartel by filing a chargesheet against its members. This cartel, accused of orchestrating a complex drug operation through the darknet, has been under investigation for its links across international borders.

According to NCB officials, key figures in this operation include Edison Babu, Arun Thomas, Sandeep Sajeev, and Harikrishnan Aji Nawas. The chargesheet was formally presented to the Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court on December 23. The cartel was brought under scrutiny following a massive operation codenamed 'MELON' in June, resulting in the seizure of over 1,100 LSD blots, 131 grams of ketamine, and cryptocurrency assets valued at Rs 90 lakh.

Further investigations have revealed the global reach of the cartel, with drugs ordered from the UK and payments made via cryptocurrency. The NCB is actively pursuing leads through Interpol, particularly focusing on two operatives based abroad. As the probe continues, the bureau has already seized assets worth over Rs 3 crore linked to Edison Babu, significantly denting the cartel's financial backbone.

