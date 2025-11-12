Surging Settler Attacks Escalate Tensions in West Bank

Masked Israeli settlers launched a violent assault in the occupied West Bank, igniting fires and injuring four individuals, according to an official statement from the Israeli military and a Palestinian representative. Soldiers were deployed to Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf as the skirmish unfolded, with masked civilians attacking Palestinians and damaging property.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported treating three people injured by sticks and stones, while Israeli police detained four suspects for questioning. Earlier, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs revealed that October witnessed a staggering 264 settler attacks, a record high since monitoring began in 2006.

Muayyad Shaaban, Palestinian Minister and head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, confirmed the arson of Junaidi dairy trucks, agricultural lands, and Bedouin tents. Settlers later clashed with soldiers near Baron Industrial Zone, further intensifying the situation. As settlement expansions continue to fragment land, tensions persist in the region.