Massive Cash Seizure in Rohtak Sparks Curiosity
Police in Rohtak seized Rs 1 crore in cash from a car following a routine check amidst heightened security after a blast at Red Fort. Officers found bundles of notes with two passengers and have informed the Income Tax Department for further investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant find, Rohtak police uncovered Rs 1 crore in cash during a vehicle check, authorities revealed on Tuesday. The operation, led by Inspector Rakesh Saini, highlighted the tightened security across the region following the Red Fort blast earlier this week.
The vehicle, coming from Jhajjar, was stopped as part of routine checks. Upon inspection, officers discovered sizable bundles of 500, 100, and 200 rupee notes in backpacks carried by two of the four vehicle occupants.
Superintendent of Police S S Bhoria confirmed the seizure and stated that the cash has been secured in the Rohtak Treasury. The Income Tax Department has been notified to further probe the case, as investigations continue.
