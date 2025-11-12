Ukraine's military situation has taken a turn for the worse in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, according to its top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi. Fierce battles with Russian forces have led to deteriorating conditions on the front lines.

Syrskyi has reported that Russian troops, using their superior numbers and equipment, have made significant advances in Oleksandrivka and Huliapole. These strategic movements have enabled the capture of three settlements in the area.

The worsening situation underscores the intensity of the conflict as Ukrainian forces strive to defend against the advancing Russian military presence, with developments being closely monitored globally.

