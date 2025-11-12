Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Full SNAP Payments Amid Shutdown Drama

The Supreme Court has extended an order halting full SNAP payments during the federal shutdown, affecting millions of Americans reliant on food aid. Some states have issued full or partial benefits, leading to disparity. Talks to end the shutdown continue, potentially resuming full benefits soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 05:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court extended an order maintaining a freeze on full SNAP payments amid anticipation that the government shutdown may soon conclude, allowing food aid payments to resume. This decision prolongs a situation where some SNAP beneficiaries receive full allocations while others receive none, with the order expiring Thursday night.

A Senate bill to end the shutdown has passed, with the House potentially voting soon. Restoring full SNAP payments is uncertain even if the government reopens. The court opted for minimal intervention, anticipating the shutdown's end, sidestepping any significant legal ruling on the lower courts' handling of SNAP payments during the shutdown.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, favoring immediate restoration of lower court orders. With millions affected by the inconsistent distribution of benefits, the debate continues over the federal role in managing SNAP's funding amid political and legal challenges. Meanwhile, Americans step up to support each other during this federal impasse.

