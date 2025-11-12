Dramatic Encounter: Cattle Smuggler vs. Police in Deoria
A notorious cattle smuggler was injured during a shootout with police in Deoria. Identified as Dilip Sonkar, he attempted to escape custody by firing at officers with a snatched pistol. Following a self-defense response from the police where he was shot in the leg, he was re-arrested.
In Deoria district, a wanted cattle smuggler was left injured after a dramatic encounter with police officers. The suspect, Dilip Sonkar, allegedly grabbed a pistol from an officer and fired upon them in an attempt to escape custody.
Authorities had initially apprehended Sonkar during a raid, where he was found with a country-made pistol and ammunition. The operation, led by Bankata police, was part of an ongoing crackdown on crime in the region.
While under transportation for a medical examination, Sonkar deceived his police escort, initiating a gunfight. Law enforcement returned fire in self-defense, injuring Sonkar's leg, leading to his re-arrest and hospitalization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
