Dramatic Encounter: Cattle Smuggler vs. Police in Deoria

A notorious cattle smuggler was injured during a shootout with police in Deoria. Identified as Dilip Sonkar, he attempted to escape custody by firing at officers with a snatched pistol. Following a self-defense response from the police where he was shot in the leg, he was re-arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Deoria district, a wanted cattle smuggler was left injured after a dramatic encounter with police officers. The suspect, Dilip Sonkar, allegedly grabbed a pistol from an officer and fired upon them in an attempt to escape custody.

Authorities had initially apprehended Sonkar during a raid, where he was found with a country-made pistol and ammunition. The operation, led by Bankata police, was part of an ongoing crackdown on crime in the region.

While under transportation for a medical examination, Sonkar deceived his police escort, initiating a gunfight. Law enforcement returned fire in self-defense, injuring Sonkar's leg, leading to his re-arrest and hospitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

