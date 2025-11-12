Dramatic Encounter: Cattle Smuggler vs. Police in Deoria

In Deoria district, a wanted cattle smuggler was left injured after a dramatic encounter with police officers. The suspect, Dilip Sonkar, allegedly grabbed a pistol from an officer and fired upon them in an attempt to escape custody.

Authorities had initially apprehended Sonkar during a raid, where he was found with a country-made pistol and ammunition. The operation, led by Bankata police, was part of an ongoing crackdown on crime in the region.

While under transportation for a medical examination, Sonkar deceived his police escort, initiating a gunfight. Law enforcement returned fire in self-defense, injuring Sonkar's leg, leading to his re-arrest and hospitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)