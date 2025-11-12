Australia and Indonesia Forge Landmark Security Treaty
Australia and Indonesia have signed a groundbreaking security treaty to enhance their collaboration in response to regional threats. The agreement commits to mutual consultations if either nation is threatened and bolsters defence ties through regular high-level dialogues. This marks a significant extension of their 30-year security relationship.
Australia and Indonesia have marked a significant milestone in their bilateral relations by signing a new security treaty. Announced during a joint press conference in Sydney with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Prabowo Subianto, the agreement ensures mutual consultations if regional threats endanger either country's security.
This treaty builds upon a 30-year legacy of security cooperation between the two nations, committing to regular dialogues between leaders. Albanese emphasized the importance of this agreement as a decisive step forward in their shared goal to maintain peace and stability in the region.
President Prabowo echoed the sentiment, highlighting the treaty's focus on strengthening ties in defence and security. He affirmed their determination to cultivate the best possible bilateral relationship to safeguard the security interests of both nations.
