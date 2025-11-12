Steel Theft Ring Busted in Maharashtra: Six Arrested

Maharashtra's Palghar district police successfully dismantled a theft ring with the arrest of six suspects allegedly involved in the illicit acquisition of steel bars from construction suppliers, officials reported on Wednesday.

Based on a crucial tip-off, authorities intercepted the suspects on Tuesday as they attempted to transfer the steel bars from two trucks into a tempo in Vasai. The shipment was originally being transported from Wada to Nalasopara when the theft attempt occurred.

"We promptly set up a trap and apprehended the culprits in the act," stated Senior Police Inspector Aviraj Kurhade of the Vasai crime unit. The operation led to the recovery of 1,200 kg of stolen steel, valued at approximately Rs 60,000, as well as four mobile phones and cash, according to police reports. Among the detained were a steel trader and three drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)