Web of Terror Foiled: Inside the Plot to Target Red Fort

Dr Muzammil Ganaie's arrest led to the unearthing of a terror module planning an attack on Red Fort. Analysis of mobile data revealed reconnaissance activities, leading to the recovery of vast explosives. The investigation led to multiple arrests and massive security measures across Delhi.

A deep dive into data retrieved from Dr Muzammil Ganaie's phone, following his arrest, exposed a sinister plot to launch a terror attack on Delhi's Red Fort. The subversive activities involved various monitoring visits to the historic locale.

Officials suspect these shadowy reconnaissance missions were part of a greater scheme to strike the site on Republic Day, which was fortunately thwarted by heightened security measures. Following the apprehension of eight individuals, including three doctors linked to terror organisations, a blast ensued near the Red Fort, causing significant casualties and leading to further scrutiny.

In response, authorities have ramped up security in the capital, conducting thorough checks at all entry points and major public places. These intensified measures aim to reassure citizens and maintain vigorous vigilance against further threats.

