Left Menu

Delhi Police's SPUWAC Strives for Women's Safety and Support

Delhi Police's Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) addressed 180 complaints by November 30, resolving 81% through counselling and FIRs. The unit focuses on supporting women and children with structured grievance redressal and monthly safety programs, impacting over 21,013 participants in November alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:10 IST
Delhi Police's SPUWAC Strives for Women's Safety and Support
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) has taken significant strides this year, handling a total of 180 complaints by November 30. With a strong emphasis on counselling and structured grievance redressal, the unit has managed to resolve over 81% of the cases, amounting to 147 cases.

SPUWAC has become a pivotal support system for women and child complainants, leaning on reconciliation and counselling sessions to address grievances effectively. An official highlighted that of the total complaints, 35 were reconciled via counselling, FIRs were filed in 70 cases, 27 cases were closed after filing, and 15 were mutually settled.

In addition to addressing complaints, the SPUWAC has been active with its monthly 'Sashakti' program. In November, the initiative reached more than 21,013 participants, aiming to bolster safety awareness and confidence among women and girls through training sessions conducted across various institutions, including schools, colleges, and workplaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025