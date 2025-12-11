Delhi Police's SPUWAC Strives for Women's Safety and Support

The Delhi Police's Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) has taken significant strides this year, handling a total of 180 complaints by November 30. With a strong emphasis on counselling and structured grievance redressal, the unit has managed to resolve over 81% of the cases, amounting to 147 cases.

SPUWAC has become a pivotal support system for women and child complainants, leaning on reconciliation and counselling sessions to address grievances effectively. An official highlighted that of the total complaints, 35 were reconciled via counselling, FIRs were filed in 70 cases, 27 cases were closed after filing, and 15 were mutually settled.

In addition to addressing complaints, the SPUWAC has been active with its monthly 'Sashakti' program. In November, the initiative reached more than 21,013 participants, aiming to bolster safety awareness and confidence among women and girls through training sessions conducted across various institutions, including schools, colleges, and workplaces.

