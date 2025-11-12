Left Menu

Four Terrorists Killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa College Attack Operation

Four terrorists associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were killed during a military operation following a suicide attack at Cadet College in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The attackers, including a suicide bomber, were neutralized without harm to the students or faculty, who were evacuated safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Four terrorists linked to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were shot down in an operation aimed at neutralizing those behind a suicide attack on Cadet College in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attack on Monday left six individuals injured when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the college's main gate in Wana. On Wednesday, three terrorists were eliminated by Pakistan Army's Special Service Group commandos inside the college.

No students or faculty were harmed, with 550 students safely evacuated as per Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, highlighting the operation as a significant triumph for the Pakistan Army. The area was secured following threats of landmines, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

