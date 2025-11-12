Massive Crackdown on Terror Ecosystem in Kashmir: Over 300 Raids Conducted

The Kashmir police on Wednesday launched an extensive crackdown against the terror ecosystem, executing raids at over 300 locations associated with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) affiliates. This significant operation included searches across Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla, and Ganderbal districts.

In a bid to dismantle terror networks and support structures, over 400 search operations were conducted, leading to the interrogation and detention of around 500 individuals. Seized from the sites were digital devices and documents, alongside other incriminating materials.

The sweeping raids form a crucial part of the J-K Police's strategy to end the terror-separatist ties, ensuring peace in the region. The operations continue to reinforce efforts to cut off ideological and logistical networks supporting unlawful activities.

