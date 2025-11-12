Left Menu

Campus Unrest: SFI Protest Shakes Kerala University

Activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest at Kerala University against Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, alleging his affiliation with Sangh Parivar. They demanded a permanent VC and action against a dean accused of casteist remarks. The protest involved scaling campus walls and police intervention.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:05 IST
  • India

Kerala University's campus witnessed a wave of agitation as Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists took to the streets protesting against Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal. The demonstrators accused Kunnummal of aligning with the Sangh Parivar's agenda.

In a heated march to the university's headquarters, protesters demanded the appointment of a permanent vice chancellor instead of an interim one. They also called for disciplinary measures against the Sanskrit Department's dean, accused of making casteist comments toward a research student.

Despite police barricades, activists scaled the compound walls, leading to a tense standoff. Water cannons were deployed, but the crowd remained undeterred. The Vice Chancellor's departure was obstructed by rallying students, prompting police escorts for his exit. The unrest signals broader anti-administration sentiments.

