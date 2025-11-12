Rudra Brigade's Cold Strike Evolution: A New Era for Indian Army

The recently established Rudra Integrated All Arms Brigade of the Indian Army has passed an important milestone with a successful operational validation. This achievement occurred during the wide-scale military exercise known as 'Akhand Prahar' set in the challenging environment of the Thar desert.

Bringing together elements of Infantry, Armoured units, Mechanised Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, and Engineers, the brigade has showcased its ability to coordinate joint operations with high efficiency. Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General Diraj Seth expressed his satisfaction with their performance, underscoring the brigade's readiness for future tasks.

General Seth emphasized the shift from the traditional Cold Start Doctrine to a more proactive Cold Strike Doctrine. This change is a testament to the brigade's preparedness and strategic advancement, ensuring they are ever-ready to execute missions with impact and effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)