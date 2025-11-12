Left Menu

Rudra Brigade's Cold Strike Evolution: A New Era for Indian Army

The Rudra Integrated All Arms Brigade of the Indian Army successfully completed operational validation in the Thar desert during Exercise Akhand Prahar. The Brigade demonstrated its readiness, shifting from the Cold Start Doctrine to the Cold Strike Doctrine, proving effective in executing joint operations across various military domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:26 IST
Rudra Brigade's Cold Strike Evolution: A New Era for Indian Army
  • Country:
  • India

The recently established Rudra Integrated All Arms Brigade of the Indian Army has passed an important milestone with a successful operational validation. This achievement occurred during the wide-scale military exercise known as 'Akhand Prahar' set in the challenging environment of the Thar desert.

Bringing together elements of Infantry, Armoured units, Mechanised Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, and Engineers, the brigade has showcased its ability to coordinate joint operations with high efficiency. Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General Diraj Seth expressed his satisfaction with their performance, underscoring the brigade's readiness for future tasks.

General Seth emphasized the shift from the traditional Cold Start Doctrine to a more proactive Cold Strike Doctrine. This change is a testament to the brigade's preparedness and strategic advancement, ensuring they are ever-ready to execute missions with impact and effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge Ahead with New Roadmap

Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge Ahead with New Roadmap

 Canada
2
Spain and China Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Economic Shifts

Spain and China Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductions

Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductio...

 India
4
Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025