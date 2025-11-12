CBI Cracks Down on Cybercrime with Arrest of Axis Bank Manager

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a significant arrest in Mumbai, targeting a bank manager embroiled in cybercrime activities. The individual, Nitesh Rai, associated with Axis Bank, allegedly facilitated the creation of mule accounts, crucial tools for laundering money stolen through cybercrimes.

According to CBI officials, Rai collaborated with cybercriminals, receiving bribes to approve fraudulent account openings. These accounts reportedly played a central role in several digital fraud cases, prompting charges against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Two cybercriminals who allegedly bribed Rai are already detained.

Investigations reveal an intricate web of organized cybercrime networks using banking systems to mask the illicit flow of funds, highlighting a concerning trend in financial crimes. The judiciary has placed the accused under CBI custody for further interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)