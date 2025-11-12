Court Denies Appeal on UK's F-35 Component Exports to Israel

A Palestinian rights group, Al-Haq, has been denied permission by the UK Court of Appeal to challenge a ruling on the export of F-35 fighter jet components to Israel. The case centers on concerns that these parts might violate international humanitarian law.

The legal battle began last year when Al-Haq contested Britain's decision to exempt F-35 parts from a suspension of arms exports. This suspension was initially put in place due to the potential use of these arms in the Gaza conflict.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the decision on whether to prioritize national security or legal compliance rests with the government, thus rejecting Al-Haq's appeal and emphasizing the complex interplay between law and security.

