Court Denies Appeal on UK's F-35 Component Exports to Israel

The UK Court of Appeal denied Al-Haq's request to challenge a decision allowing the export of F-35 components to Israel, despite concerns over international humanitarian law. The court deemed it a governmental decision, balancing national security and legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Palestinian rights group, Al-Haq, has been denied permission by the UK Court of Appeal to challenge a ruling on the export of F-35 fighter jet components to Israel. The case centers on concerns that these parts might violate international humanitarian law.

The legal battle began last year when Al-Haq contested Britain's decision to exempt F-35 parts from a suspension of arms exports. This suspension was initially put in place due to the potential use of these arms in the Gaza conflict.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the decision on whether to prioritize national security or legal compliance rests with the government, thus rejecting Al-Haq's appeal and emphasizing the complex interplay between law and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

